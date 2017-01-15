Sword-yielding suspect arrested in East Austin stabbing

Related Coverage Man stabbed in east Austin, police searching for suspect

Austin (KXAN) – Austin police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in East Austin Friday night.

The stabbing happened just after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East 14th St. where police say upon arrival, they discovered blood all over the victim’s apartment floor.

Police say the victim told them he was expecting a friend when he heard a knock at the door. But when opened, he noticed a male wearing a ski mask with a long black Kitana sword in his hand.

The victim says he immediately recognized the suspect’s voice because he DJ’s at the suspects bar. The victim told police the suspect hit him a couple times across the shoulder with the sword. While trying to defend himself, the ski mask came off a little and the victim recognized him as 32-year-old Shusaku Shiroyama.

The two began struggling with the sword before Shusaku grabbed a dagger from his belt and stabbed the victim in his back. As this was going on, the friend of the victim who he was expecting arrived at the scene and heard screaming and yelling. The victim’s friend went inside to see what was going on when Shusaku came from behind the door and began chasing him with the sword.

He was able to get away to his car where he called 911.

Police later found a man matching the suspect’s description walking on 32nd street.

He was arrested and taken to the Travis County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.