AUSTIN (KXAN) — One woman and two children were sent to the hospital following a crash early Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at North 183 and Pond Spring Road just after 2 a.m. and involved two vehicles. They say a woman in her 30’s died at the scene.

Austin police are investigating the crash and advise drivers to avoid the area.

We have crew at the scene and will update the story when more information becomes available.