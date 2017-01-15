Lake Travis community gathers a week after fire destroys mosque

Related Coverage Fire destroys mosque under construction near Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Islamic Center of Lake Travis and the Lake Travis United Methodist church gathered with community members in light of last week’s mosque fire.

The “Solidarity with the Community” event was held at the Lake Travis United Methodist Church bringing in members from different religious backgrounds.

Last week’s fire burned down the two-story Islamic Center of Lake Travis that was under construction at the time. Islamic Center of Lake Travis Board member Shakeel Rashed says the event was created to not only bring the community together, but to thank everyone for their support.

“It’s an unfortunate event that we are gathering together on this event after the fires that affected the Islamic Center of Central Texas, but we are also really glad and overwhelmed with the support and love that we got from the community,” Rashed said.

The Islamic Center of Lake Travis has created a campaign and is asking for donations in hopes to rebuild the mosque.

The Travis County Fire Marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.