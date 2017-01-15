Lake Travis community gathers a week after fire destroys mosque

By Published: Updated:
Mosque Under construction in Hudson Bend area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Islamic Center of Lake Travis and the Lake Travis United Methodist church gathered with community members in light of last week’s mosque fire.

The “Solidarity with the Community” event was held at the Lake Travis United Methodist Church bringing in members from different religious backgrounds.

Last week’s fire burned down the two-story Islamic Center of Lake Travis that was under construction at the time. Islamic Center of Lake Travis Board member Shakeel Rashed says the event was created to not only bring the community together, but to thank everyone for their support.

“It’s an unfortunate event that we are gathering together on this event after the fires that affected the Islamic Center of Central Texas, but we are also really glad and overwhelmed with the support and love that we got from the community,” Rashed said.

The Islamic Center of Lake Travis has created a campaign and is asking for donations in hopes to rebuild the mosque.

The Travis County Fire Marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s