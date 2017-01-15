Driver crashes into utility pole, causes gas leak and runs away

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – Energy crews in New Braunfels spent several hours Sunday morning fixing a gas leak after two women crashed a car, hit a utility pole and left the scene.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. in the 500 block of South Union Avenue.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the driver of a red Toyota Camry had lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a natural gas line hub and utility pole.

After the crash, police say the driver and her passenger ran away from the scene but were later arrested after a search of the area.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 27-year-old woman from New Braunfels. She was taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, enhanced driving while license invalid, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

The passenger has been identified as a 26-year-old woman also from New Braunfels. She was taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Further charges stemming from the crash may be pending.

A portion of South Union Avenue (from Mather Street to Lincoln Street) was shutdown to traffic for several hours.