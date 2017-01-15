Driver crashes into utility pole, causes gas leak and runs away

Marques Mingo Published: Updated:
Driver crashes into utility pole, causes gas leak and runs away. (New Braunfels Police Department)
Driver crashes into utility pole, causes gas leak and runs away. (New Braunfels Police Department)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – Energy crews in New Braunfels spent several hours Sunday morning fixing a gas leak after two women crashed a car, hit a utility pole and left the scene.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. in the 500 block of South Union Avenue.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the driver of a red Toyota Camry had lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a natural gas line hub and utility pole.

After the crash, police say the driver and her passenger ran away from the scene but were later arrested after a search of the area.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 27-year-old woman from New Braunfels. She was taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, enhanced driving while license invalid, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

The passenger has been identified as a 26-year-old woman also from New Braunfels. She was taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Further charges stemming from the crash may be pending.

A portion of South Union Avenue (from Mather Street to Lincoln Street) was shutdown to traffic for several hours.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s