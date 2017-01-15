Crash leaves one dead, four others injured in Northwest Austin

One woman was killed in a crash at 183 and Pond Spring Road. Two children were taken to the hospital by ATCEMS. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that left one woman dead and four others injured early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash involving a Chrysler and Jeep around 2:30 a.m. at the NB US 183 and Pond Springs Road exit ramp.

When Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics arrived, they found the female passenger of the Chrysler dead at the scene.

Police say the man driving the Chrysler was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. A boy and a girl in the back seat of the vehicle were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center and are expected to recover. A man and woman in the Jeep were taken to Round Rock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the man driving the Chrysler rear-ended the Jeep, the impact killing the passenger of the Chrysler.

Police say there’s a strong belief that both drivers were intoxicated.

Police also say that there were some issues with the child safety seats in the Chrysler, which contributed to the injuries in the collision.

Several lanes of were closed in the area while police investigated the crash.

