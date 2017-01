DALLAS (KXAN) — Georgetown product Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal with no time left for the Packers to beat the Cowboys, 34-31.

Green Bay drove 43 yards in 32 seconds to set up the game winning kick after Dan Bailey tied the game for Dallas with a 52-yard field goal with 44 seconds left.

Dallas’ ends its season with a 13-4 record.