Texas State Strutters prepare for presidential inauguration

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas State Strutters will be strutting their way to Washington D.C. early next week to perform at the presidential inauguration.

The team started looking into being a part of the event early last year, months before Donald Trump was elected. For the team, it’s not the first time they have been in the spotlight to perform at a presidential inauguration.

“They have been in two previous inaugurations for John F. Kennedy when Lyndon B. Johnson was the Vice President, and then later when LBJ was elected president they were also in that inaugural parade. It’s a big deal,” said the Strutters Director Tammy Fife.

Even though Texas State students have yet to return to class from the winter break, Fife says the team has been working hard and long hours for weeks.

“We’ve been pretty much doing 12 hours days. It’s so fun though, I know we are working hard and the girls are tired, but I think if you asked them if they want to still be on break or here doing this, I think they would say they would want to be doing this,” said Fife

For the Strutters, dance is their passion. Fife says regardless of the teams political beliefs, this is a chance for the girls to be seen nationwide and great resume builder for those wanting to continue dance after college.

“This is probably the biggest performance opportunity that we have ever had. Presidential inaugurations are United States events. The entire U.S. will be watching; it will probably be on every major channel. In my mind, it was always about the incredible performance opportunity, it was never a political thing for me at all,” said Fife.

“We are just so excited to get the opportunity to perform at a presidential inauguration and to have this to take with us for the rest of our lives just means the world to us,” said Strutters head Captain Laycen Watson.