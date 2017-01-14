Seton looks to connect uninsured Hays County residents with health care

A woman and her child get medical help during the Ascension Medical Mission at Home event in June 2016 (photo courtesy: Seton)
AUSTIN (KXAN)- One of Central Texas’ largest health care providers is reaching out to people in Hays County who are uninsured or underinsured. Seton is continuing its Ascension Medical Mission at Home program on Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seton Medical Center Hays in Kyle. The hospital group did similar missions in 2016 in Hutto and Waco.

Services will be provided on a first come, first served basis with basic medical care for both kids and adults. All the services are free and you don’t need insurance.

 

 

