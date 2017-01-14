Man dies after being shot in SE Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN)- The Travis County Sheriff’s Department is looking for clues in the county’s first homicide of 2017.

The department says a man was found “in obvious distress” early Saturday morning outside a building next to Plaza De Mexico on South Highway 183. Deputies arrived at 2:26 a.m. and found the man had serious bleeding.

Deputies and paramedics from Austin-Travis County EMS both worked to save the man’s life. He was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m. An autopsy from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office revealed the man had been shot.

Detectives say shortly before the man was found, another group of men was robbed inside the building by several suspects. As of now, there is no link between the robbery and the shooting.

The Medical Examiner’s office is waiting on fingerprint analysis before it can identify the victim’s body. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows what happened or the identity of persons involved to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.