WALBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a minor tornado formed Friday in Williamson County.

According to a Twitter post, the tornado formed hear Walburg and caused minor damage to a business and a home.

A NWS expert said the Friday morning showers interacted with a stationary front, which in turn enhanced rotation enough to produce the tornado.

KXAN Meteorologist Jim Spencer will have full details about how it all happened Tonight on KXAN News at 5 and 6.

Photo of a weak tornado near Walburg, TX (Williamson County) this morning. Minor damage to business and home occurred. (credit Thomas Jones) pic.twitter.com/wPfZrnC5kp — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 13, 2017