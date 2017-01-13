Volunteers needed to help plant seedlings in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Volunteers are needed over the next week to help plant more than 10,000 seedlings in fire-ravaged Bastrop County.

Volunteers will help plant loblolly seedlings in areas damaged by the 2011 Bastrop County Complex Fire and 2015 Hidden Pines Fire. The planting events are part of TreeFolks’ Bastrop Reforestation Program which accelerates recovery of the Lost Pines ecosystem by providing comprehensive reforestation services to landowners affected by the 2011 wildfire.

“Tree planting is an uplifting outdoors experience throughout the cold season months,” said Thais Perkins, TreeFolks’ Executive Director in a release. “Trees provide ecosystems services such as stabilizing the soil to prevent erosion, cooling the atmosphere, and building the banks of rivers and streams. By doing your part to restore the environment, you also have the opportunity to connect with neighbors and build a resilient community together.”

The wildfire in 2011 affected 96 percent of Bastrop State Park. In the 2015 wildfire, the Texas A&M Forest Service estimates that 143,00 out of 233,000 trees at Buescher State Park were killed.

Here are the dates for the Bastrop County plantings:

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1p.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Click here to register to volunteer.