Two juveniles accused of burglarizing Georgetown ISD maintenance yard

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Two juvenile suspects are being questioned in connection with a burglary at Georgetown Independent School District’s Maintenance Yard.

While the burglary happened on Nov. 21, Georgetown police put out an alert trying to identify the suspects on Thursday evening. Police say the two suspects entered the yard and burglarized several vehicles. The suspects also stole various tools and set off the fire extinguishers.

After sharing the surveillance photos showing the suspects, police were able to get enough information to identify the juveniles. Authorities have not said what type of charges the juvenile males are facing.