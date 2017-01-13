Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A tragic story of a mother accused of stabbing her 5-year-old daughter was one of the top stories KXAN.com users watched. There were also a lot of questions asked when Austin police said a 19-year-old man was able shoot himself while handcuffed and in the back of a patrol car. Here are the top 5 most viewed videos on KXAN.com this week.

5. Austin pawn shop manager saves woman from attacker

Alex Cantu jumped into action when he saw a woman he regularly sees walking near his business getting attacked by a man. Cantu pulled the man off and held him down, with the help of a co-worker, until police came. Officers arrested 35-year-old Javier Cervantes.

4. Hilarious video sums up motherhood in 34 seconds

A mom of quadruplets summed up her life while taking refuge in her pantry, and the internet went bananas.

3. Round Rock police searching for Walmart hit and run suspect

A woman suffered numerous injuries after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of Walmart on Dec. 17. Police released surveillance photos hoping someone would be able to identify the vehicle and driver.

2. Austin police explain how a handcuffed suspect shot himself

Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley says everything unfolded in less than six minutes. Police say video from inside the patrol car shows Zachary Anam, 19, was able to pull his arms around the right side of his body, almost to the front of his body. Once he pulled his arms around, Manley says Anam was able to lie down in the backseat, place his head in front of the muzzle and fire one shot. Anam died the following day.

1. Mother accused of stabbing, mutilating 5-year-old daughter in Kyle

The friends of 24-year-old Krystle Villanueva say she had dealt with drugs but she went to rehab and did a 90-day program.