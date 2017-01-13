Start 2017 anew and find great solutions and inspiration to tackle those looming home and garden projects at the 19th Annual Austin Home & Garden Show. Turn your home and garden dreams into reality with new ideas, fresh tips, latest products and the hottest home trends January 13-15 at the Austin Convention Center, 500 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin. For almost two decades, the Austin Home & Garden Show continues to captivate visitors with expert builders and contractors, celebrity guests, exciting presentations and fun activities for the entire family. The Austin Convention Center is transformed into a vibrant, colorful home and garden paradise, with thousands of square feet of dazzling displays, interactive demos, and experts in virtually every area of home building, remodeling, landscaping, gardening and wildlife. There are beautiful furnishings, state-of-the-art kitchen ideas, wall design and countertop displays, closet organization and storage, entertainment and technology, the latest in sinks, tubs, fixtures and even pools, spas and outdoor entertaining areas.

For the yard and garden, there are ‘outdoor living’ inspirations, with imaginative landscape displays, unique water features and a wide variety of plants and garden accessories to boost curb appeal. There will also be outdoor furniture, grills, spas and more. The Garden & Wildlife Stage, will host everything for yards, gardens and hardscapes including the Bamboo Society of Austin, Diamondscape, Inc., Stone Deck and Goodness Grows in Austin. Make it modular this year with the Modular Showcase where you can tour durable, sustainable container homes. Plus, don’t miss the entertaining and educational Birds of Prey shows.

Whether it’s a small home improvement project or a complete renovation, guests can visit a complete selection of home improvement and expect one-on-one time to consult with expert builders, contractors, remodelers, interior designers and landscapers among others. Some of the top professionals in the industry are available to offer invaluable advice and practical ‘how-tos’ on everything from common topics such as gutters, walls, and flooring to home security, green living, media technology, and the latest on solar energy.

On the Celebrity Stage, the Austin Home & Garden Show is thrilled to host special celebrity guest Alison Victoria of DIY Network’s “Kitchen Crashers”. Alison takes the stage with an entertaining and insightful presentation on kitchen space including planning, lighting, organization and how to give your kitchen a facelift with audience involvement. The Celebrity Stage will also host Modular Living Experts Stevie Bear & Austin Hedges of Make It Modular with a glimpse at tiny living, improving the functionality of your living space with Dalton Point Construction Owner, Mike Moore, and Built Custom Green Homes’ Dennis Celsor with energy efficient secrets for new homes.

Families can take advantage of fun interactive activities including the Kids Project Zone, featuring COSTCO Kids Activities with movies, coloring, and crafts, Lowe’s Kids Make-N-Take Workshop to activity fun with the Bamboo Society of Austin. Saturday and Sunday the Austin Fire Department will be on hand with kids fire education, coloring books & fire hats. For animal lovers, visit the Pet Zone with pet adoptions by the Human Society of Austin. For the shoppers, there is a unique Art, Gift and Gourmet Center with artisan foods and handcrafted gifts, GO TEXAN products and gourmet treats such as jams, dips, pasta and sweet treats.

The Austin Home and Garden show accepts credit card, cash or check at the door. Prices are $9.50 for adults (17+), $8.50 for seniors (65+)* all weekend, and free for 16 and under. Admission is also complimentary for all active duty military personnel (valid ID required). For best value, purchase adult tickets in advance, online at www.AustinHomeandGardenShow.com and receive $2 off (2 weeks out and earlier). *No further discounts applied to senior admission. Receive $1 off discount coupon at www.ShowTechnology.com or www.AustinHomeandGardenShow.com. At the door, receive $1 off adult admission with a donation of canned good(s) which will be donated to the Capital Area Food Bank of Texas. In addition, free totes and sunflower seeds are available for all attendees while supplies last.

