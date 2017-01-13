Texas girls, 12 and 14, die after jumping from parking garage

VICTORIA, Texas (NBC News) — Police say two southeast Texas girls have died after jumping from the top of a seven level hospital parking garage.

Victoria police spokeswoman Lt. Eline Moya says the girls — ages 12 and 14 — jumped from the garage Thursday afternoon.

The 14-year-old girl died at the scene. The other girl was taken to the nearby hospital, where she died Thursday evening.

Moya says witnesses told investigators they saw the girls jump and “it appears unfortunately that it was a suicide.”

Police are investigating what prompted the girls — who aren’t related — to jump.

In September 2015, an 18-year-old’s death was connected to the garage. Moya didn’t immediately know if his death was accidental or also a suicide.

Victoria is located about 120 miles southwest of Houston.