Tax center offering to do taxes for free

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tax season is here. This year 40 million Americans will have to wait a bit longer to get their tax refunds.

The IRS says anyone claiming earned income tax credit and additional tax credits will have to wait until after Feb. 15 for their refund. The reason they say is to crack down on fraud. This change impacts mainly low income families.

In order to help families making $55,000 or less, Foundation Communities will prepare taxes for free starting Friday. Hundreds of volunteers staff their six Central Texas centers and prepare taxes for upwards of 20,000 people every year. According to Alyah Khan, the Communications Coordinator of Foundation Communities, it’s a big help for those who rely on the refund check to pay bills, put food on the table, or save.

“So instead of going to see a paid preparer and spending $200 to $300 you can come to one of our free community tax centers we have trained volunteers who are ready to help you,” said Khan.

Jazmin Estrada started coming to the tax center three years ago while in college to get her taxes prepared.

“It’s not any different from a paid service. It’s just the same quality and the same professionalism and just being able to save the couple of bucks will come a long way for many,” said Estrada.

It was such a positive experience for Estrada, this year she is becoming a site manager for the tax centers, answering questions for tax preparers.

No appointment is needed at Foundation Communities, located on 3036 S 1st St. They ask anyone who wants their taxes done to bring a photo ID, social security card, and tax documents.

The IRS will start accepting tax returns in 10 days and with direct deposit, it is expected to take about three weeks to get a refund.

