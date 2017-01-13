Study: US Salmon can contain tapeworm which can grow 30 feet long

FILE - In this May 17, 2013 file photo, Nestor Guillermo, right, an expert fish filleter with Ocean Beauty Seafoods, fillets a 40-pound Copper River king salmon from the first shipment of the season of the valuable fish from Alaska, in Seattle.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — A warning for anyone looking to dine on Alaskan wild salmon.

A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says salmon caught in Alaska has been infected by the Japanese Broad Tapeworm.

The tapeworm is a parasite that, in exceptional cases, can cause serious medical problems, such as intestinal obstructions.

The CDC says the tapeworm can also grow up to 30 feet long.

At least four species of Pacific salmon are known to carry Japanese tapeworm infections, chum salmon, masu salmon, pink salmon and sockeye salmon.

The salmon are exported on ice, unfrozen, around the world.

According to CNN, the salmon appear in restaurants around the world. Infections caused by the Japanese tapeworm may occur anywhere, from China to Europe, from New Zealand to Ohio.

Adequately cooking or freezing the fish can destroy the tapeworm.

