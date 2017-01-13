Snowboarders trapped, injured in Utah avalanche survive

UTAH (KXAN/NBC) — Two snowboarders are alive after an avalanche trapped them in the mountains of Utah.

Investigators say a group of 11 snowboards triggered the avalanche. Two of them ended up getting trapped.

One of the men was pinned against a tree, breaking both of his legs, according to rescuers. The other man was buried under six to 12 inches of snow for an estimated eight minutes.

Avalanche forecasters say the falling snow poses a serious danger.

“It’s sort of like being strapped to the front of a locomotive, and of course you’re in the receiving end of everything that that snow is hitting,” said Craig Gordon, Avalanche Forecaster.

The rescue crew was able to locate the buried man because his snowboard was barely sticking up out of the snow.