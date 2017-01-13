Sister sister: Bush twins give Sasha, Malia advice on life after White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN/NBC) — President George W. Bush’s twin daughters are giving some advice to Malia and Sasha Obama.

Both of President Obama’s kids are soon to be former first kids. The Bush daughters sent the girls a letter about their transition.

“Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House. The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move into. When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious,” said Barbara Bush.

“You have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your own lives,” said Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show reporter.

