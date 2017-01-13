Several local schools finalists for HEB Excellence in Education Awards

By Published:
FILE - Student writing (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Student writing (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis, Hutto, and Dripping Springs Independent School Districts have been selected as finalists for HEB’s Excellence in Education Award.

Over the years, the program has given out $8.5 million in funds to public schools in Texas. HEB says this year there is $85,000 on the table for the winners, which will then be entered in a statewide competition for more prizes.

A panel of judges will have until May to visit each school district and school board to determine the winners. On May 7, HEB will host their awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Austin.

Texas teachers and principals are also up for awards. Starting in February HEB will announce 40 teachers and principals who made the cut as outstanding educators.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s