Several local schools finalists for HEB Excellence in Education Awards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis, Hutto, and Dripping Springs Independent School Districts have been selected as finalists for HEB’s Excellence in Education Award.

Over the years, the program has given out $8.5 million in funds to public schools in Texas. HEB says this year there is $85,000 on the table for the winners, which will then be entered in a statewide competition for more prizes.

A panel of judges will have until May to visit each school district and school board to determine the winners. On May 7, HEB will host their awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Austin.

Texas teachers and principals are also up for awards. Starting in February HEB will announce 40 teachers and principals who made the cut as outstanding educators.