Senators Cruz and Cornyn talk about their legislative agendas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The two U.S. Senators who represent Texas were both in Austin Friday talking about current political climate and their legislative agendas for the 115th Congress.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz were invited to take part in the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s 15th Annual Policy Orientation. The two talked about the election and praised President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks. They also emphasized that it’s now time to deliver on the promises Republicans made to voters.

The big ticket item: repealing Obamacare.

“We are going to work together on healthcare reform that expands choice, that expands competition, that give people more options and lower prices,” said Sen. Cruz. On Thursday, the Senate passed a measure to take the first step forward on dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

“We are not going to mandate a one size fits all approach out of Washington let people chose what best suits themselves and their families,” said Sen. Cornyn.

Cruz also told the conservative crowd that he’s in touch with Trump’s transition team daily. When asked if he would run again for President, he wouldn’t give an answer.