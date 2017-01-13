Round Rock mayor won’t run for a 4th term

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Mayor Alan McGraw, who has run opposed for the past three terms, announced Friday he will not seek a fourth term. McGraw has been mayor of the growing city since 2008.

McGraw was first elected to the Round Rock City Council in 2001, where he served as a council member for seven years. When McGraw took office in 2001, the population of Round Rock was approximately 60,000; as of January 2017, the population is nearing 110,000.

“I’ve had the privilege of serving with 22 councilmembers and mayors, all of whom were devoted to making Round Rock a better place,” McGraw said in a press release. “And I’ve had the privilege to work with an amazing staff, constantly looking for better ways to deliver services to the citizens. Everything we did, we did together, working as a team.”

On KOKE FM Friday morning, McGraw said he and his family moved to Round Rock in 1994, the same year Dell decided to make the city its headquarters as well. “It isn’t a small town anymore,” said McGraw with a chuckle.

“During my term, we had a group that worked effectively together to accomplish all the other things. That is what I would say that I’m the most proud of,” said McGraw.

McGraw’s term expires in May. He says he will continue practicing law but he is also looking forward to his new business venture as an owner of Austin Archery Country.