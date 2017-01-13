Postal worker assaulted delivering mail in Johnson City

Related Coverage Postal worker hospitalized after assault in south Austin

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — A man is in custody after police say he assaulted a postal worker and a nearby resident in Johnson City.

On Jan. 10 around 11:26 a.m. a U.S. Postal Service employee called police to report that a man with a post was attacking her and damaging her mail truck. The suspect then went to a nearby house on Twin Sisters Drive and threatened a resident while damaging another vehicle.

The resident was able to snap a picture on his phone of the suspect, which helped investigators track down the suspect. Refusing to come out of the man’s house, officers forcibly entered the home as the suspect threatened police.

The suspect, Daniel Thomas Odell, 62, was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault charges. He is being held at the Blanco County Jail where police say additional charges are likely to be filed.

The postal worker was treated by EMS at the scene.

In Austin, a postal worker was hospitalized after she was attacked near South Congress on Dec. 28. Witnesses tell KXAN they saw her being assaulted and pulled her into a nearby Subway restaurant and locked the door while they waited for police.