Police still searching for missing children on Amber Alert Awareness Day

By Published:
Frausto Amber Alert (DPS photo)
Frausto Amber Alert (DPS photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Friday is Amber Alert Awareness Day, which started in Texas after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted and killed in 1996.

While police spread awareness about this crucial program, they are still looking for three Texas children who went missing on Jan. 11. The Department of Public Safety says Doris Camerena took the children from Houston. Camerena could be driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz.

Details for the missing Texas kids:

  • Jason Frausto, 2 years old, 09/08/14, 2’00”, 30 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.
  • Aaliyah Frausto, 3 years old, 09/16/13, 2’6” 30 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.
  • Isac Frausto, 5 years old, 10/29/11, 3’00”, 45 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.
  • Doris Camerena, 24 years old, 10/08/92

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call DPS at 832-627-1138.

Since the 1996 killing of a north Texas girl, the Dallas-area created the first Amber Alert program. There has been some success since it became a statewide program in 2002. So far, 154 children have been found safe.

Officials say the best thing for parents to do if they find themselves in this situation, is to give an updated picture of their child and a detailed description of what they were wearing to police immediately.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s