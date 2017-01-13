Police still searching for missing children on Amber Alert Awareness Day

Related Coverage Amber Alert issued for 3 children last seen in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Friday is Amber Alert Awareness Day, which started in Texas after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted and killed in 1996.

While police spread awareness about this crucial program, they are still looking for three Texas children who went missing on Jan. 11. The Department of Public Safety says Doris Camerena took the children from Houston. Camerena could be driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz.

Details for the missing Texas kids:

Jason Frausto, 2 years old, 09/08/14, 2’00”, 30 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

Aaliyah Frausto, 3 years old, 09/16/13, 2’6” 30 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

Isac Frausto, 5 years old, 10/29/11, 3’00”, 45 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

Doris Camerena, 24 years old, 10/08/92

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call DPS at 832-627-1138.

Since the 1996 killing of a north Texas girl, the Dallas-area created the first Amber Alert program. There has been some success since it became a statewide program in 2002. So far, 154 children have been found safe.

Officials say the best thing for parents to do if they find themselves in this situation, is to give an updated picture of their child and a detailed description of what they were wearing to police immediately.