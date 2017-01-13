Pflugerville teacher candidate for national LifeChanger award

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on the shortlist for one of the nations most prestigious awards.

It was a parent who nominated Veronica Escaname, a math intervention teacher at Windermere Elementary School, for the LifeChanger of the Year Award.

“Ms. Escaname has helped many children, including my child, believe that they’re good at math,” Toni Raymond said. “The year they had Ms. Escaname, everything changed. Their test scores and confidence in their math abilities have both soared, and it’s all because Ms. Escaname went above and beyond to help them believe in their math capabilities.”

Originally from McAllen, Escaname has been a teacher for 13 years, including 12 in PfISD. She has taught fourth grade and fifth grade math and science, but is currently in her third year as a math interventionist.

She says it was a surprised to learn she was nominated for the award.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “To think that the parent and the student still consider me to be a big part of why she is doing so well in math, I’m honored. But I’m being rewarded for something that is just my job.”

Escaname has the chance to take home the $10,000 prize on top of the award. If she becomes one of four finalists, she’ll receive $2,500 for herself and her school.

Ten additional LifeChanger Awards will be presented, with $3,000 split between each winner and their school

Each award winner will be selected based on the following criteria:

• A proven ability to make a beneficial difference in the lives of students

• An ability to positively add to the development of the school’s atmosphere

• A leader in his or her activities at the school and/or district level

• A proven record of excellent performance at the professional level

• A commitment to producing a nurturing atmosphere

• Adherence to high moral and ethical standards