More coyotes being spotted in northeast Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’ve heard of coyote sightings in many areas of Central Texas, but now people living in a northeast Austin neighborhood say the coyotes are getting bold.

One woman says a coyote lunged at a woman walking her dogs, now she’s scared for children in her neighborhood located near Tech Ridge Boulevard and Yager Lane.

“We have a lot of children in the neighborhood and it’s getting to a point where somebody’s going to be hurt, attacked, maybe a young kid,” Edie Richardson said.

Friday morning, Richardson thought she was going to be attacked.

“There was [a coyote] over in the woods… and it started coming out, lunging at us and that’s when I turned and basically ran all the way back home,” Richardson said.

In 17 years of living in her neighborhood, a coyote has never done that. “I know that we’ve had some back in the greenbelt, but never to a point where they’re coming out during the day.” She believes nearby development is to blame. “We have a nursing facility that’s being put up over off Yager, and then a big church, and so I think all of the greenbelt is being taken and they’re just moving them into the neighborhoods.”

Austin Animal Services officers agree.

“If their habitats are being developed over, then you’re going to have more wild animals and that goes with all the wild animals,” said Dave Ackerman, Senior Animal Protection Officer for the City of Austin.

Ackerman says with so much development in every area of Central Texas, it’s not a matter of removing the animals, rather it’s making your community uninviting so they’ll move on to other places.

“As long as you’re cleaning up after yourself, maintaining your fruit trees, not feeding your pets outside, leaving food outside for them, then they’re going to continue to move onto an easier spot,” Ackerman said. “If you make yourself big and yell and stomp your feet that coyote should go away.”

Animal Services Officers say if an animal is being aggressive, they will remove it, but if the animal is only spotted by neighbors, the best they can do is teach people how to scare them away. Call 311 or visit the Austin Animal Services page for more information.