Meet Flip from Texas Humane Heroes!

Our Pet of the Week is Flip from Texas Humane Heroes.He’s a 3 year hold Dachshund mix.

Flip is a super friendly guy that do well in a wide variety of homes, including those with kiddos, cats, or in an apartment! He loves to run as fast as he can when outside, and play with his canine buddies. You can often find him with his nose to the ground hunting out all the different smells, but you can quickly get his attention by offering some delicious treats– you will even get a very polite sit from him for it! Your heart is sure to flip for Flip! You can find out more at texashumaneheroes.org.

They’re also getting ready for their 8th Annual Chili Cookoff Fundraiser on Saturday, February 25 from 1-4 pm. Entry is $30 for chili, and $10 for general admission. Go to texashumaneheroes.org/chili for more information

 

