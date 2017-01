AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in east Austin Friday night. Austin police say the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East 14th Street.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the victim is a man in his 30s and he was taken to a nearby hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. It is not known what led up to the stabbing, but police are searching for a suspect at this time.