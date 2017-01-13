VIDEO: James Bond-like remote-control screen used to dodge tolls

NBC News Published: Updated:
Toll dodger's contraption (NBC News photo)
Toll dodger's contraption (NBC News photo)

APOPKA, FL (WCMH) – A Florida man is facing felony charges for using a sophisticated remote-control device in order to dodge a $1.25 highway toll.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was driving behind Joshua Concepcion-West when the trooper noticed a black cover come down over the license plate just before the car went through a toll plaza.

The screen went back up after passing the toll both, WKMG reported.

Troopers demonstrated the device for reporters and say they’ve never seen anything quite like it in real life.

“So for a $1.25 toll, he now has a felony charge. And we want to let people know it’s not worth it. Pay the toll or don’t use the road,” said a Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Troopers don’t know how many times Concepcion-West may have used the device to dodge tolls.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s