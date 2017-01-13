Game cameras snap photos of suspected burglars in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they believe are behind a string of burglaries in Wimberley. The areas that have been targeted are right along the Blanco River on River Road and Flite Acres Road.

“I wish I could say I was surprised, but I’m really not because not many people are fulltime back in their homes,” said Wimberley resident Caroline Rolling. Rolling says many of those living along her street are still trying to recover from the 2015 Memorial Day flood. She says after the flood, it was common for people’s things to be stolen. “I caught people rummaging through the back of my house and property next door, these people had backpacks of stuff.”

Recently, an alert by HCSO has neighbors focused on finding two people deputies believe are connected to the four home burglaries. Deputies gathered the couple’s pictures from game cameras showing the two sitting on a bench outside a victim’s home. Rolling says she has a few cameras herself, living in the country, it’s the best way to make sure her belongings remain hers.

“It could take 20 minutes when you call the police, so a game camera that is connected and you have instant data sent to your phone with pictures taken, that’s your best line of defense,” said Rolling.

Crime sprees like this one are rare in Wimberley. The city has a population of just more than 2,500. According to FBI crime data, your chance of becoming a victim of a property crime is one in 92 people. That’s much lower than the state average where one out of 35 people become a victim of property crime.

The sheriff’s department wouldn’t elaborate on what was stolen because it could hurt their investigation. If you think you recognize the two in the pictures, you are asked to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Department at 512-393-7814.