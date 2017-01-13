Ex-NFL QB Vince Young gets probation in Texas DWI case

Related Coverage Former UT quarterback Vince Young arrested on DWI charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Former Texas and NFL quarterback Vince Young has pleaded no contest and been sentenced to 18 months of probation for a 2016 drunken driving arrest in Austin.

Young was also fined $300 Thursday and ordered by Travis County Judge Elisabeth Earle to complete 60 hours of community service.

He also must attend a drunken-driving class and install a device in his vehicle that won’t let it start if it detects alcohol on his breath.

According to the county attorney’s office, Young’s blood-alcohol concentration was three times the legal limit when tested after he was pulled over last Jan. 24 for erratic driving.

Young played six seasons in the NFL, most of it with the Tennessee Titans, after a brilliant career at Texas that included a national title in 2005. He now works for the University of Texas promoting diversity and community engagement.

Officers state in the arrest affidavit that when the red light turned green on the Interstate 35 service road and 6th street, Young was observed waiting a little less than ten seconds before driving off. The affidavit also states officers saw Young drift in lanes at speeds of 40 to 60 mph, failing to use his turn signal. On the upper deck at the 3500 block of I-35 the affidavit states Young continued to weave in lanes at 68 mph with his left tires on the solid yellow line.

Young was described by police in the affidavit as “uncooperative and polite.” Before getting in the car, Young admitted to police in the affidavit, he had three to four bottles of beer at the W Hotel that night