Don’s what? Portable toilet names covered for inauguration

Associated Press Published: Updated:
A portable restroom, with the name Dons Johns covered up, is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Virginia-based Dons Johns calls itself the Washington areas top provider of portable toilet rentals, but the name apparently strikes too close to home for inaugural organizers. Workers have placed blue tape over the brand name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration. (AP Photo/Matthew Daly)
A portable restroom, with the name Dons Johns covered up, is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Virginia-based Dons Johns calls itself the Washington areas top provider of portable toilet rentals, but the name apparently strikes too close to home for inaugural organizers. Workers have placed blue tape over the brand name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration. (AP Photo/Matthew Daly)

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the great port-a-potty cover-up for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Workers preparing for the inauguration Jan. 20 have taped over the name of the company — “Don’s Johns” — that has long supplied portable restrooms for major outdoor events.

Virginia-based Don’s Johns calls itself the Washington area’s top provider of portable toilet rentals. But the name apparently strikes too close to home for inaugural organizers.

Workers have placed blue tape over the company name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration.

The company’s name is clearly visible upon close inspection, but is blocked for a wide-angle view by a TV or still camera.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Presidential Inaugural Committee had no immediate comment Friday.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s