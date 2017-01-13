Civil suits claiming SXSW was liable for deadly crash dismissed

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A judge has dismissed six civil damage claims made against South By Southwest Holdings, SXSW LLC, and the traffic planning consultant hired to design road closures for the 2014 music festival.

The lawsuit, that had six plaintiffs, claimed the festival could have done more to keep them safe. On March 13, 2014, Rashad Owens, while fleeing from police, drove a car through a crowd along Red River Street killing four people and injuring dozens.

In light of the ruling, a spokesperson for SXSW said: “SXSW has the deepest sympathy for the victims and all affected by Rashad Owens’s crimes. We appreciate the court’s attention to this matter, and we will continue to look to the judicial system to resolve the few remaining cases.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs tell KXAN News they plan to appeal the ruling.

“Their negligence was a cause of the injuries and, if they had followed their traffic control plan and designed an adequate one, my clients never would have been injured,” said attorney Trey Crawford in October. Crawford represented two of the original plaintiffs who were injured in the crash. “There was nothing to prevent them from being in harm’s way. They would not have been there.”They claim festival organizers were negligent for several reasons, including not reasonably anticipating previous “errant vehicle” incidents around downtown Austin.

In September, U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel dismissed the federal case against the festival. The ruling stated the family who lost Steven Craenmehr from the Netherlands didn’t make arguments that rose above speculation accusing the festival of not being prepared for this type of accident.

In November 2015, a Travis County jury found Rashad Owens guilty of capital murder after three hours of deliberations. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.