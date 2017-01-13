Cedar Park reevaluates flag design after negative feedback

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Last month, the city of Cedar Park unveiled a new flag, one of many designs submitted by locals. The goal was to celebrate the city’s history, pride and community spirit.

Nearly 250 submissions poured in, and council members ultimately made the final decision. The chosen flag is half blue and half green with four x’s in the middle. But after the big reveal, many took to social media saying it wasn’t what they had in mind.

“We saw a lot of feedback, both positive and negative,” said Jennie Huerta, Media and Communications Manager for the city.

Each piece of the chosen flag is symbolic. For example, the blue rectangle represents creeks that run through the city welcoming early settlers and the white line symbolizes transportation, like the railroad.

But Cedar Park residents like Roxanne Schmidt didn’t see it that way.

“No, it doesn’t speak Cedar Park to me,” said Schmidt, who’s lived in the city for 30 years. “I can see green in the growth, but maybe trees would reflect that more.”

“My first reaction would be ‘I don’t understand it,’ really. I think it’s kind of cheesy,” said Ryan Gibson, general manager of Kwik Kar in Cedar Park.

After all the feedback, the city council decided to put the item back on the agenda to reassess the choice.

“I’m still really glad that we did it and I’m glad that we’re going to make another run at it because we want to get it right,” Mayor Matt Powell said to citizens at Thursday night’s meeting.

Not all the feedback was negative.

Rainbough Phillips spoke in favor of the design, “The symbolism is very thoughtful, the colors are nice. When I saw it I thought of railroad crossings.”

Now the city is going to let the people have a say. City council members say they realize they missed a step in the final selection of the flag and want to correct that.

Council has tasked staff to come back within the next two council meetings to propose a process to include voting or input from citizens. They’ve requested the Parks, Arts and Community Enrichment (PACE) department to start the process. Even after the citizens decide which design they like best, the city council will still make the final decision.

The city says it spent about $7,000 on the first flag.