Chinese factory makes giant inflatable ‘Trump-like’ roosters

Associated Press Published:
A giant inflatable rooster widely perceived in China to resemble U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is inflated at a factory in Jiaxing near Shanghai, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The factory Yifang Inflatables began selling the inflatables after images of a large sculpture of a similar design outside a shopping center in the northern city of Taiyuan went viral on social media last month. (AP Photo/Paul Traynor)
A giant inflatable rooster widely perceived in China to resemble U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is inflated at a factory in Jiaxing near Shanghai, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The factory Yifang Inflatables began selling the inflatables after images of a large sculpture of a similar design outside a shopping center in the northern city of Taiyuan went viral on social media last month. (AP Photo/Paul Traynor)

JIAXING, China (AP) — A factory in eastern China has been doing a brisk business selling giant inflatable roosters, some as tall as 16 feet, based on a design widely perceived to resemble President-elect Donald Trump.

Yifang Inflatables, a factory in the city of Jiaxing, near Shanghai, began selling the inflatables after images of a large sculpture of a similar design outside a shopping center in the northern city of Taiyuan went viral on social media last month.

Chinese state media have described the rooster as “sporting the President-elect’s signature hairdo and hand gestures.”

Wei Qing, owner of the factory, said Friday they have sold around 100 of the roosters, in sizes from 2 to 5 meters (7 to 16 feet) tall, to shopping centers in mainland China and Taiwan.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s