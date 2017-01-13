The Shrine Circus is good family fun that all ages can enjoy. Today Ashley Felix is here to tell us more about the event and give me some expert tips on how to be star of my own mini circus with some hula hoop knowledge. The Super Shrine Circus (Carden International) will provide spectacular entertainment for your whole family. The Circus has been in the Carden Family for over 50 years putting on astonishing performances, displaying awe-inspiring feats of athleticism, and amazing animals. There are so many awesome attractions to see including the tigers and much, much more! There are plenty of other attractions, and fun-filled, pre-show activities that will entertain your entire family. Arrive early to enjoy the pre-show fun and pick up some souvenirs on the way out! The Shrine Circus will be at the HEB Center at Cedar Park this weekend including Monday, January 16th. For tickets and more information go to SuperShrineCircus.com.

Ben Hur Shrine Circus

January 13-16, 2017

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

2100 Avenue of the Stars

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Show on Friday; January 13 at 7:30 PM

Shows on Saturday, January 14 at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Shows on Sunday January 15 at 1:30 PM & 5:30 PM

Shows on Monday January 16 at 11:00 AM & 4:00 PM