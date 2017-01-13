Austin teen runaway sexually assaulted in park bathroom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin 14-year-old was looking for a place to stay after running away from home in 2016. Police say the teen was sexually assaulted at an Austin park and the suspect is now facing charges.

On Nov. 30 police were called to Gillis Park in Austin where the teen told officers she was the victim of a sexual assault. The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Booker Castle, who police say is homeless.

The teen admitted to spending two night in the park bathroom with Castle. The affidavit states that Castle told the teen he wanted to have sex with her, but she said no. Fearing for her safety, the teen told investigators that she stayed quiet during the sexual assault.

A child abuse case was initiated and Castle admitted he knew how old the victim was, but they just cuddle to keep warm while it was cold.

Through a forensic interview with the victim, police said they believe Castle sexually assaulted the teen. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.