Woman killed by intoxicated driver in hit-and-run remembered by family

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly two weeks after the hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman, friends and family members of the victim are gathering to honor her memory.

The victim, Cristal Ortiz Lopez, died three days after an intoxicated man crashed into her vehicle and fled the scene on Jan. 7, according to an arrest affidavit. She was a graduate of Lyndon B. Johnson Early College High School in northeast Austin.

The suspect has been identified as Edgar Orlando Camateco-Mercado. The 22-year-old man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication assault, among a list of other charges, and at last report, remains in the Travis County Jail. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was placed on the suspect on Thursday.

Witnesses told police they saw Camateco-Mercado driving a Chevy Tahoe at high speed without his headlights on around 9 p.m. Saturday as it approached the intersection at Johnny Morris Road and US Highway 290. At the time of the crash, the intersection had flashing red lights, which witnesses said Camateco-Mercado drove straight through and hit the Dodge Journey that Lopez was driving, before the Tahoe spun out of control and hit another vehicle that was sitting at the red light on Giles Road.

Ortiz Lopez suffered massive head trauma and according to court documents, on the night of the crash, surgeons were unable to control the swelling of her brain.

The arrest affidavit states witnesses saw Camateco-Mercado immediately get out of the Tahoe and hide beer bottles before running off westbound down the service road, running from the scene.

Officers found Camateco-Mercado in a dumpster. Police said he broke his flip cell phone in half and said, “I ain’t no snitch.”

The affidavit also states that two people were passengers in the Tahoe at the time of the crash. Those passengers told police that Camateco-Mercado picked them up in order to sell them marijuana. They said they drove around at the time of their transaction so as not to be seen.

Loved ones of the victim have set up a GoFundMe memorial page in her memory. To view the page or to donate, click here.