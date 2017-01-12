Downtown water main break closes 7th St.

Published:
water main break on 7th Street and Trinity Street (KXAN Photo)
Water main break on 7th Street and Trinity Street (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Austin.

Workers had to dig up a hole in the middle of the intersection at 7th Street and Trinity Street after the water main broke around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The hole is an estimated 2 feet by 4 feet.

There is no word on what caused the break. An 8 inch pipe is being repaired.

Police say 7th Street will be closed until at least 7 a.m. between Trinity Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

