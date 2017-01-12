VIDEO: Guard dog drops the ball when burglars have treats

PEORIA, Arizona (KPNX) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects captured on surveillance video using a doggy door to break into a home.

The video shows the suspects, one man and one woman, pull up to the house and back into the driveway. They walk toward the front door and the woman knocks as the man jumps the back fence.

Once in the backyard, the man appears to check something in his pocket before rounding the corner to the back patio.

That’s when a very large dog pops out of the back doggy door.

If you were expecting a vicoius attack to take place, think again.

This burglar came prepared with a pocket full of treats.

