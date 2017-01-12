VIDEO: Guard dog drops the ball when burglars have treats

NBC News Published:
Peoria, Arizona dog easily distracted when burglars have treats (NBC News)
Peoria, Arizona dog easily distracted when burglars have treats (NBC News)

PEORIA, Arizona (KPNX) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects captured on surveillance video using a doggy door to break into a home.

The video shows the suspects, one man and one woman, pull up to the house and back into the driveway. They walk toward the front door and the woman knocks as the man jumps the back fence.

Once in the backyard, the man appears to check something in his pocket before rounding the corner to the back patio.

That’s when a very large dog pops out of the back doggy door.

If you were expecting a vicoius attack to take place, think again.

This burglar came prepared with a pocket full of treats.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jzE6C3

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s