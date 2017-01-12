UT suspends leading basketball scorer Tevin Mack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas sophomore guard Tevin Mack has been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules according to a Texas release. “We have a set of standards that we expect people in our program to adhere to,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “Tevin has failed to reach them.”

Mack, along with sophomore Kerwin Roach Jr. was suspended for their exhibition game against Angelo State and opener against Incarnate Word, also for violation of team rules.

Mack leads Texas in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game to go with nearly five rebounds and a team high 31 minutes. Mack was held to nine points to go with nine rebounds in Wednesday’s loss to TCU. Texas dropped to 7-9 and 1-3 in Big 12 play.

Texas now heads into a stretch of games against 10th ranked West Virginia on Saturday at the Erwin Center before going to Baylor, currently ranked #1 followed by #2 ranked Kansas on Saturday, January 21st.