UT suspends leading basketball scorer Tevin Mack

Roger-Wallace By Published: Updated:
Jan 4, 2017.. Tevin Mack #0 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin Texas. Texas defeats Oklahoma State 82-79..Robert Backman/Cal Sport Media. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Jan 4, 2017.. Tevin Mack #0 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin Texas. Texas defeats Oklahoma State 82-79..Robert Backman/Cal Sport Media. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas sophomore guard Tevin Mack has been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules according to a Texas release. “We have a set of standards that we expect people in our program to adhere to,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “Tevin has failed to reach them.”

Mack, along with sophomore Kerwin Roach Jr. was suspended for their exhibition game against Angelo State and opener against Incarnate Word, also for violation of team rules.

Mack leads Texas in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game to go with nearly five rebounds and a team high 31 minutes. Mack was held to nine points to go with nine rebounds in Wednesday’s loss to TCU. Texas dropped to 7-9 and 1-3 in Big 12 play.

Texas now heads into a stretch of games against 10th ranked West Virginia on Saturday at the Erwin Center before going to Baylor, currently ranked #1 followed by #2 ranked Kansas on Saturday, January 21st.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s