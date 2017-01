AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been rescued after falling 20 feet into a trench in Northwest Austin, according to Austin — Travis County EMS.

The person fell at 12206 Scribe Dr. in Northwest Austin. Initially, ATCEMS says rescuers were able to talk to the victim, but could not physically reach the individual.

The Austin Fire Department assisted rescue crew by setting up a system to remove the person from the trench.

The victim is now being transported to the hospital for treatment.