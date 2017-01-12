Treat Cancer with Painless Precision

The precision at Austin CyberKnife means faster recovery and better quality of life throught treatment for their patients. Radiation Oncologist Dr. Matthew McCurdy joined us in the studio with specifics on how it’s done. Austin Cyberknife is dedicated to helping reduce risk, prevent and treat cancer with innovative and advanced technology. Cyberknife delivers a high dose of radiation to a specific part of your body, and it can track the motion of the tumor so it is extremely precise. It can take 5 treatments or less compared to the 42 treatments from conventional radiation. Austin Cyberknife collaborates as a team to create positive outcomes for their patients – from treatments and follow ups, and assisting with lodging or transportation, they work to ease the process. Austin CyberKnife is located on I-35 at the Univeristy Medical Center Brackenridge, 1400 North I-35 Austin, Texas 78701. Call 512-324-8060 or go to austincyberknife.com for more details.

 

 

