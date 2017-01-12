Three deaths in Southeast Texas possibly linked to K2

BEAUMONT, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement agencies in southeast Texas are warning people about a potentially deadly batch of K2 hitting the streets. Three deaths are being attributed to the synthetic marijuana.

“This batch that is in our community right now is deadly,” said Brit Featherson, acting U.S. Attorney. “It’s all bad, there’s nothing good about any of it but that’s why we’re here today because we’ve had three deaths and we don’t want another one.”

While lab results aren’t back, investigators believe the K2 led to the deaths of two Jasper County men and a man in Newton County in the span of a few days.

“Anytime I have three southeast Texans die over some drug, yeah, I’m going to call it an epidemic,” said Featherson.

Authorities are working to track down who is selling and distributing this new batch of K2.

In Austin, there have been numerous K2 outbreaks over the past few years. One of the biggest outbreaks happened last August when several dozen people had to be treated for medical issues related to K2. While Austin police have made arrests, they say the K2 drug rings are hard to stop because of the nature of the chemical make-up of the synthetic drug.