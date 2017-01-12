Police searching for suspect in North Austin shooting

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man shot Thursday afternoon in North Austin has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Austin police say they were called to the 600 block of Barwood Park, near Interstate 35 and Rundberg Lane, for a report of shots fired at 4:45 p.m.

Officers located the victim and Austin-Travis County EMS took the man in his 30s to University Medical Center Brackenridge

Police say they are setting up a perimeter while they search for the suspect.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s