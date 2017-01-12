Police searching for suspect in North Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man shot Thursday afternoon in North Austin has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Austin police say they were called to the 600 block of Barwood Park, near Interstate 35 and Rundberg Lane, for a report of shots fired at 4:45 p.m.

Officers located the victim and Austin-Travis County EMS took the man in his 30s to University Medical Center Brackenridge

Police say they are setting up a perimeter while they search for the suspect.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.