Person dies in FM 672 crash near Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead after a crash on Farm to Market 672 and County Road 182.

The crash on Wednesday night around 8:57 p.m. involved two vehicles in Caldwell County, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Police have not said if the other driver was injured in the crash. The road was closed one mile northeast of Lockhart for five hours after the crash while crews investigated what happened.

Until the next of kin has been notified, police will not release the name of the deceased.