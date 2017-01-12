Person dies in FM 672 crash near Lockhart

By Published:
Caldwell County Sheriff's Office
FILE - Caldwell County Sheriff's Office (KXAN File Photo)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead after a crash on Farm to Market 672 and County Road 182.

The crash on Wednesday night around 8:57 p.m. involved two vehicles in Caldwell County, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Police have not said if the other driver was injured in the crash. The road was closed one mile northeast of Lockhart for five hours after the crash while crews investigated what happened.

Until the next of kin has been notified, police will not release the name of the deceased.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s