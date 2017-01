Gardening can be a great hobby, but more importantly it can help you and your family gain new appreciation for nutritious food and where it comes from. Urban Roots Founder Max Elliott stopped by to tell us why it’s prime time for planting onions and how to do it the right way so you can yield a hearty harvest in the spring. He also explained how you can get involved at the farm.

Urban Roots is at 7651 Delwau Lane.

You can find out more at urbanrootsATX.org or call 512-750-8019.