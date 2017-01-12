Officer: ‘Black Lives Matter’ was written on doughnut box

Related Coverage Lawsuit claims Whole Foods sold cake with anti-gay slur

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta and Krispy Kreme officials say they’re investigating a blog report that a police officer found the words “Black Lives Matter” written on his box of doughnuts when he went to pick them up.

Smyrna police spokesman Louis Defense tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the agency is looking into the report and would release a statement once they have “vetted the issue.”

Krispy Kreme spokeswoman Sarah Roof says the company is also investigating the matter.

The Blue Lives Matter blog posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box with the writing on it.

“For those who are not aware, this is extremely disrespectful to law enforcement,” the blog post said.

The blog said a former Smyrna Police Department employee contacted it to share the story. It didn’t identify the officer who it says picked up the box from a Smyrna Krispy Kreme location Wednesday.