Officer: ‘Black Lives Matter’ was written on doughnut box

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta and Krispy Kreme officials say they’re investigating a blog report that a police officer found the words “Black Lives Matter” written on his box of doughnuts when he went to pick them up.
Smyrna police spokesman Louis Defense tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the agency is looking into the report and would release a statement once they have “vetted the issue.”
Krispy Kreme spokeswoman Sarah Roof says the company is also investigating the matter.
The Blue Lives Matter blog posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box with the writing on it.
“For those who are not aware, this is extremely disrespectful to law enforcement,” the blog post said.
The blog said a former Smyrna Police Department employee contacted it to share the story. It didn’t identify the officer who it says picked up the box from a Smyrna Krispy Kreme location Wednesday.