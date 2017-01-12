Not Your Mama’s Facelift

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Amy Bekanich joined us to talk all about facial cosmetic surgery, and her techniques for making it easier on the body, lessening downtime, and achieving beautiful, natural-looking results. As a wife, mom of three, and owner of a thriving plastic surgery practice, Dr. Bekanich understands how valuable your time is. That’s why she employs special techniques to improve your recovery time when you have facial surgery, such as an eyelid lift, neck lift, or facelift. In this segment, Dr. Bekanich discusses the benefits of using local anesthesia rather than general anesthesia for these procedures.

Being awake during surgery may sound daunting, but the pros of local anesthesia outweigh the cons when it comes to facial rejuvenation. This technique allows Dr. Bekanich to see how your face moves so she can provide you with natural looking improvement, in addition to:

Putting less stress on the body than with general anesthesia

Reducing the risk of complication

Lessening postoperative bruising and swelling, resulting in a shorter recovery time

