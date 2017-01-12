Not Your Mama’s Facelift

By Published:
Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique
Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Amy Bekanich joined us to talk all about facial cosmetic surgery, and her techniques for making it easier on the body, lessening downtime, and achieving beautiful, natural-looking results. As a wife, mom of three, and owner of a thriving plastic surgery practice, Dr. Bekanich understands how valuable your time is. That’s why she employs special techniques to improve your recovery time when you have facial surgery, such as an eyelid lift, neck lift, or facelift. In this segment, Dr. Bekanich discusses the benefits of using local anesthesia rather than general anesthesia for these procedures.

Being awake during surgery may sound daunting, but the pros of local anesthesia outweigh the cons when it comes to facial rejuvenation. This technique allows Dr. Bekanich to see how your face moves so she can provide you with natural looking improvement, in addition to:

  • Putting less stress on the body than with general anesthesia
  • Reducing the risk of complication
  • Lessening postoperative bruising and swelling, resulting in a shorter recovery time

Dr. Bekanich’s practice, Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique, is committed to exceptional care, the highest standards of safety, and providing patients with results they’ll love. Learn more about Dr. Bekanich at www.boutiqueplasticsurgery.com!

 

 

Sponsored by Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s