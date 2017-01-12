More than the Score: Karen Aston 1-1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas women’s basketball coach Karen Aston went one on one with Roger Wallace on More Than The Score. The Longhorns are off to a 5-0 start in the Big 12 and are riding a nine game win streak.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.